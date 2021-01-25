DAOBet (BET) Trading Up 34.8% Over Last 7 Days

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. DAOBet has a market cap of $1.28 million and $93,924.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,986.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.34 or 0.01342255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00544593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002408 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About DAOBet

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.