Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $96.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.