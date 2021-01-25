Dash (DASH) Market Cap Tops $1.10 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Dash has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for $110.66 or 0.00329423 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $905.91 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00029158 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003354 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000923 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.57 or 0.01496053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,936,977 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.