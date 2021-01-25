Dash Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $105.57 or 0.00325407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $694.98 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00031411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003801 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000898 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $494.50 or 0.01524199 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,937,906 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

