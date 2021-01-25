DATA Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. DATA has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $103,896.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00071698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.03 or 0.00768985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.12 or 0.04209132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015371 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

Buying and Selling DATA

