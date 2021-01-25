Datamine Achieves Market Capitalization of $370,172.15 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for about $0.0965 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $370,172.15 and approximately $20,711.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00065966 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004064 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003717 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002999 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,837,561 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.