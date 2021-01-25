Datum (DAT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $90,507.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. Datum has a market capitalization of $578,035.64 and approximately $90,507.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Datum token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00070075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.17 or 0.00730375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.97 or 0.04198955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017431 BTC.

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

