DATx (DATX) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One DATx token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. DATx has a total market cap of $268,353.74 and approximately $150,184.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00074249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00805522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.05 or 0.04370404 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017247 BTC.

DATx Token Profile

DATx (DATX) is a token. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.