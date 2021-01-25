DAV Coin (DAV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $558.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DAV Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $485,515.95 and approximately $558.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00421238 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,412.59 or 1.00358555 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00033667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00023825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

DAV Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.