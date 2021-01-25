Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVDCF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.86. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

