Davinci Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $373,446.00 (DAC)

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Davinci Coin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Davinci Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and approximately $373,446.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Davinci Coin alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00025275 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 127% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Davinci Coin Token Profile

Davinci Coin (CRYPTO:DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,619,901,499 tokens. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Davinci Coin Token Trading

Davinci Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Davinci Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Davinci Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Davinci Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Davinci Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Davinci Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.