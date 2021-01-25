DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.53 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $119.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in DaVita by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.