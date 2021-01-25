DECENT (DCT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $223.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. DECENT has a total market cap of $447,005.94 and approximately $223.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DECENT has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00141135 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

