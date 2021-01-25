DECENT (DCT) Price Up 55.9% This Week

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. DECENT has a total market capitalization of $509,829.58 and approximately $389.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DECENT has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00150678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official website is decent.ch

