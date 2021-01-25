DecentBet (DBET) Trading 151.8% Higher This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $311,432.57 and approximately $436.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DecentBet has traded 151.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

