Decentraland (MANA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $100.35 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $253.52 million and $100.35 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. One Decentraland token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00070587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.13 or 0.00737203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.78 or 0.04213950 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017144 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,920,127 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,050,868 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.