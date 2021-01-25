Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.68 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $17.68 million and $416,275.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00071798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.71 or 0.00799423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006624 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00049413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.69 or 0.04340988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

