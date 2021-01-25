Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,883 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.31% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $10,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $46.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $71.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

