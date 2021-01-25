Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.28.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,915 shares of company stock worth $22,318,820. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 110,811 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 441,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,058 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 90,191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 89,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,956,000 after acquiring an additional 85,848 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DECK opened at $319.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $336.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

