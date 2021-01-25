DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $246,515.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $246,515.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00126910 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00797832 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006445 BTC.

About DeepBrain Chain

DBC is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

