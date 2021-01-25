Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company stock traded down $7.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.94. 40,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,814. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $306.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

