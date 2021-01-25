Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Deere & Company worth $106,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 103.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $306.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.85 and its 200-day moving average is $230.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.05.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

