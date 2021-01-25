Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 51,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 55,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.05.

Shares of DE stock opened at $305.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.34. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

