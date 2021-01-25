Defender Capital LLC. Buys Shares of 74,915 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. Nuance Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at $31,402,178.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,423. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $50.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

