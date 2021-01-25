Defender Capital LLC. Buys Shares of 93,815 American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000. American Well makes up approximately 1.0% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMWL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Well alerts:

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 822,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,743,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,126,814 shares of company stock valued at $56,211,694.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $4.54 on Monday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,927. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.