Defender Capital LLC. Has $5.98 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Defender Capital LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF comprises 2.6% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned 0.95% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 307.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 588.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

PSJ stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.90. The company had a trading volume of 28,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,134. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $169.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $133.02.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

