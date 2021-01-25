Defender Capital LLC. Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up about 3.3% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Axon Enterprise worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $63,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,954.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $153,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,938,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,186 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,585. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.54. 608,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,867. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $177.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.32, a P/E/G ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAXN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.89.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

