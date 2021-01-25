Defender Capital LLC. Sells 313,000 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Defender Capital LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,000 shares during the quarter. Lineage Cell Therapeutics makes up about 3.6% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned 3.16% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics worth $8,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 291,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LCTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. 2,707,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,071. The company has a market cap of $388.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

