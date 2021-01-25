DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for about $4.81 or 0.00014423 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00053069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00124741 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00271174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00067677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00036724 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

