Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.34

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.34 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 35 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. The firm had revenue of $142.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

