Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stake Increased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after buying an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 659,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $7,607,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,267,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 29,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,933,954.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,957,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,599,024 shares of company stock worth $114,120,173 in the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL stock opened at $75.94 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

