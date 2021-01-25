Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 45,807 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.