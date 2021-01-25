Demars Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Demars Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,806,000 after acquiring an additional 163,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

NVDA stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $546.28. The stock had a trading volume of 326,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,118,081. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.93 and a 200 day moving average of $505.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

