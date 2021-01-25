Demars Financial Group LLC Has $10.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Demars Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,666,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,324,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.34. 56,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,136. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $248.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

