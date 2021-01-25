Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 120,067 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the quarter. Arconic accounts for approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Arconic worth $18,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Arconic by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Arconic by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.77. 16,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

