Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 199,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.15. 205,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Argus raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

