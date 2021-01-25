Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 582,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,913 shares during the period. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.74% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

SEAS stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.74. The company had a trading volume of 25,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,653. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.36. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

