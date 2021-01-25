Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of CarMax worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.8% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 73.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 33.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 214.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $4,224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMX traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.94. 69,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,136. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average is $97.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

