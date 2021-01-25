Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 125,155 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

MU stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.04. The company had a trading volume of 888,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,880,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

