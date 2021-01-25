Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,695 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group makes up 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Penske Automotive Group worth $18,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.82. 3,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAG. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

