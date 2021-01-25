Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.61 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,238 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of STORE Capital worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,633,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,310,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,271,000 after purchasing an additional 415,723 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 207,062 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,218,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,785,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 67,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,468. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

