Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $13.43 Million Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of CNA Financial worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 545.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after acquiring an additional 668,728 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 434,534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after buying an additional 299,325 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 569.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 72,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE CNA traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

