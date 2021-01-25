Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.26 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,738 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 52,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 233,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

MDLZ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 429,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,127. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

