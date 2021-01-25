Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $17.96 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,404 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after purchasing an additional 496,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AT&T by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

T stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.95. 975,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,080,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

