Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $21.65 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,789 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $21,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.97. 121,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,924. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.37 and its 200 day moving average is $133.36. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,427 shares of company stock worth $4,449,004 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

