Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the second quarter worth $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 90.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,001. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $172,500.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

