Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after buying an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,030,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $258.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.44.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

