Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,777 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of Wynn Resorts worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,607 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 407,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Union Gaming Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.23.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.38. 147,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.51. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $137.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

