Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,553 shares during the quarter. Masco makes up about 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Masco worth $18,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Masco by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,591,000 after acquiring an additional 364,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Masco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after acquiring an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after purchasing an additional 291,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $205,946.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.45. 57,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,814. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.53.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

