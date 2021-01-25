Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 12,440 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of ALLETE worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 200,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE traded down $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.60. 18,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

